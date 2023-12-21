Tv-gids voor Kerst: dit is er op de buis tijdens de kerstdagen

Eten maken, tafelen, en daarna natuurlijk de televisie aan. Tijdens de kerstdagen zijn de kerstfilms en -programma's niet te missen. Ook op de zenders van Talpa kun je kiezen uit een ruim aanbod aan kerstvermaak op je televisie. Op een rijtje wat je kunt verwachten.(Dag van) KerstavondSBS620.00 uur: Kerst met de familie Meiland21.55 uur: De Top 4000 muziekquizNET 507.00 uur: A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon08.40 uur: Happy Feet10.40 uur: Christmas Carol: The Movie12.15 uur: Well Suited For Christmas14.00 uur: Santa's Boots15.40 uur: Hugo18.15 uur: The Mistletoe Secret20.00 uur: De grote kerstmuziekquiz21.00 uur: Four Christmases22.40 uur: The Road to Christmas00.30 uur: Smaal Town ChristmasSBS918.45 uur: Peter Rabbit20.30 uur: The Secret Life of Pets22.10 uur: The Secret Life of Pets 2Eerste KerstdagSBS613.00 uur: Kersttoespraak koning Willem-Alexander14.25 uur: Babe16.10 uur: The Grinch20.30 uur: Home AloneNET 506.20 uur: Abominable08.00 uur: Babe09.45 uur: Babe: Pig in the City11.30 uur: Window Wonderland13.15 uur: Season's Greetings15.05 uur: My One Christmas Wish16.50 uur: De Familie Claus18.40 uur: The Road to Christmas20.30 uur: De Sky Xmas top 5022.00 uur: A Christmas Carol00.10 uur: Christmas at Pemberley ManorSBS920.30 uur: Hachi: A Dog's Tale22.20 uur: Alpha00.10 uur: The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas BoxVeronica20.30 uur: The Long Kiss Goodnight22.45 uur: Black ChristmasTweede KerstdagSBS614.05 uur: Babe: Pig in the City15.50 uur: Kerst met de familie Meiland (herhaling)20.30 uur: Home Alone 2: Lost in New YorkNET 506.00 uur: Spies in Disguise07.50 uur: The Secret Life of Pets09.30 uur: The Secret Life of Pets 211.10 uur: Always and Forever Christmas12.50 uur: Christmas Stars14.40 uur: Christmas List16.20 uur: De Familie Claus 218.20 uur: Home Alone20.30 uur: De Sky Xmas top 5022.00 uur: Groundhog Day00.05 uur: Record Breaking ChristmasSBS920.30 uur: Whitestar22.10 uur: The Road to ChristmasVeronica20.30 uur: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers