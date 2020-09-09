Realityshow 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stopt na 14 jaar
De familie Kardashian heeft na veertien jaar en twintig seizoenen genoeg van hun realityshow. De laatste reeks van Keeping Up with the Kardashians is volgend jaar op televisie, maakte Kim Kardashian dinsdag bekend op social media.
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
De beslissing is met pijn in het hart genomen, schrijft de realityster. “We zijn meer dan dankbaar aan iedereen die al die jaren heeft gekeken naar onze goede tijden, de slechte tijden, het geluk, de tranen en de vele relaties en kinderen. We zullen de mooie herinneringen en talloze mensen die we hebben ontmoet voor altijd koesteren.”
Mindere kijkcijfers
Kim Kardashian zegt zonder de show niet te zijn geweest wie ze nu is. “Deze show heeft ons gemaakt tot wie we zijn en ik sta voor altijd bij iedereen in het krijt die een rol heeft gespeeld in het vormen van onze carrières en het veranderen van onze levens.”
Een reden voor het stoppen van de show geeft ze niet. Wel nemen de kijkcijfers de laatste jaren af en heeft zus Kourtney onlangs aangegeven dat ze minder in beeld zal zijn.
ANP