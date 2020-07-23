Doutzen Kroes deelt zorgen na 'urenlang corona-onderzoek': 'Willen ze wel dat we gezond zijn?'
Model Doutzen Kroes heeft woensdagavond op Instagram een post geplaatst waarin zij haar gedachten over de coronacrisis met haar volgers deelt. De Friese superster heeft naar eigen zeggen de afgelopen maanden ‘urenlang research’ gedaan, wat heel veel vragen heeft opgeleverd.
”Ik ben een tijdje stil geweest, omdat ik heb geprobeerd om alles te begrijpen en ik begrijp het niet”, schrijft Kroes. ”Mijn vragen zijn: willen ze dat wij gezond zijn? Waarom is het boosten van ons immuunsysteem met vitamines en voedsel dat rijk is aan voedingsstoffen geen onderdeel om corona te bestrijden? Willen ze dat we verenigd of verdeeld zijn?”
‘Ze’
Kroes vindt het raar dat zes bedrijven (bijna) alle media bezitten. ”Is dat niet een belangenconflict? En hoe werken de systemen waar we allemaal in zitten? Wie profiteert ervan? Ik heb altijd vragen gesteld, ik ben geboren in een familie die nooit gewoon volgde.”
View this post on Instagram
div>
I have been quiet for a while, I have been trying to make sense of it all and I can’t! There are so many questions. And with questions it started for me. It could be that you’re reading this and thinking what questions, I don’t have any questions and what do you mean by making sense of it all! My questions are: Do they want us to be healthy? Why is boosting our immune systems with vitamins and food rich in nutrients not part as a measure against Covid? Do they want us to be united or divided? Is it easier to control a fearful driven society? Do they want the best for us? And with ‘they’ I’m talking about the media, the pharmaceutical industry, our governments and all the huge companies that have interests very different to ours it seems like and with ties in everything. There are 6 company’s that own (almost) all media isn’t that conflict of interest? And how do the systems work that we’re all in. Who is benefited? I have always asked questions I was born into a family that has never just followed….. In the past few months I have researched for hours and wondered how to share this with you. And here I am feeling an urge to share with you that It has been quite the journey searching for answers. Ask your own questions, follow the money and connect the dots! Think logic, follow your heart and instincts. In the end it’s a power we all have, it will unite us and we need to wake up in order for that to happen! Please keep asking questions ALWAYS! POWER TO THE PEOPLE 💫 #wakeup #askquestions
Het bericht is inmiddels ruim 20.000 keer geliked. Haar zus Rens Kroes baarde eerder opzien met een betoog op Instagram waarin zij volgers adviseerde om klei te drinken omdat dat gezond zou zijn. Darmwetenschappers raadden toen af dit te doen. Rens reageerde hierop door te zeggen dat “de wetenschap ook maar een mening is.”
Overigens ging Doutzen eind maart van dit jaar nog door het stof nadat ze een filmpje deelde waarin ze het coronavirus bedankte. Dat was volgens haar een eerbetoon aan de stilte en de natuur. Die opmerking schoot bij haar volgers in het verkeerde keelgat.
Via Show.nl